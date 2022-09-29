Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,528. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
