Courier Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,777,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

