Courier Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

