Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IYR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 671,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,591. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.25.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

