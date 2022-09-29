Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,007. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.