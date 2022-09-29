Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 739,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,618,707. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.