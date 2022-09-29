Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 13.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 523,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

