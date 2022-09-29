Courier Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,099,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.58.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.37. The company had a trading volume of 44,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

