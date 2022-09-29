Cowen Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $132.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Paychex Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

