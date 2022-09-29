Cowen Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $132.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.
Paychex Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.