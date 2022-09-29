Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.32.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $313.18 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

