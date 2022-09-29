Cowen Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $362.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $362.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.32.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $313.18 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.67.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after buying an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
