Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.19. 1,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.