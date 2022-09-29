Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

