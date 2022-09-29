Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

