Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

CPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 791,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

