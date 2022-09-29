Critical Analysis: Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -29.36% -28.33% -21.55% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Better Choice has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $46.01 million 0.59 $3.39 million N/A N/A Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Better Choice and Drinks Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Better Choice has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Better Choice shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Choice and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 1 0 3.00 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

