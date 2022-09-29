Critical Comparison: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -16.65% -3.48% -3.01% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 1.77 $22.86 million ($0.19) -11.26 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kandi Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,323.08%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.