CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director Acquires $164,924.55 in Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,440. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. Analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading

