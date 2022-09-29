Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of CRWS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

