Crown (CRW) Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Crown has a total market cap of $408,779.13 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,472.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00594711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00254404 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,639,151 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

