CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.46

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.52, with a volume of 63517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.91.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.