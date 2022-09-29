Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of CUEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,932. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

