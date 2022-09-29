Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 139,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 811,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The stock has a market cap of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

