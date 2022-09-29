CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 17.6 %

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

