CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.