DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $393.40 million and $4.48 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00007192 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 280,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,164,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

