dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dAppstore alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore was first traded on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.