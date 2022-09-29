DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 134.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $825,004.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 134.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.