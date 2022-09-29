Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 88,186 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3,612.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Pool worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 3.8 %

POOL traded down $12.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.57. 6,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.43. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

