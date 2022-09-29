Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.60. 23,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

