Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $34,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

