Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.60 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 751,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

