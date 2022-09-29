Dearborn Partners LLC Has $44.43 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

TSCO traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,313. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

