Dearborn Partners LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.32.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

