Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

