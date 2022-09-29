Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

