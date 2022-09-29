Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.