Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 512 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.16. 8,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

