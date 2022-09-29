Deeper Network (DPR) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $106.20 million and $478,378.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 9,725,000,000 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. The Reddit community for Deeper Network is https://reddit.com/r/DeeperNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

