DeFi Bids Tops 24 Hour Volume of $158.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 87.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $174,193.65 and $158.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,229.81 or 0.99868849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064140 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.