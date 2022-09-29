Defi For You Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Defi For You has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defi For You coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Defi For You

Defi For You was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

