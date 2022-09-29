DeFine Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. DeFine has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $1.02 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFine has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine launched on April 7th, 2021. DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFine’s official website is www.define.one.

DeFine Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The core of DeFine is SOCIAL. DeFine is an NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, and gamers. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase through marketplace features that utilize digital assets like NFTs, social/fan tokens, and real assets on the blockchain. Owners of social/fan tokens will have many benefits including special access to the creators’ NFTs, merchandise, content, etc. while being part of a private community. It is also a social platform for all participants in the digital world where they can identify and interact with each other through their NFT social profiles which are based on their contribution and achievements in the digital world. Ultimately, the DeFine will serve as a social platform for creators and users to define how to engage with each other and build communities in the digital world.DFA is the native token for DeFine, the social NFT platform for all creators. The DFA token will be utilized for community governance and transaction fees while also facilitating numerous social functions on the platform. DFA allows creators, fans,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

