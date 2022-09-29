DeGate (DG) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

DeGate (DG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $15,521.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,594,507 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

