DekBox (DEK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $128,124.00

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, DekBox has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One DekBox coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DekBox has a total market cap of $128,124.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004668 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045266 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.45 or 0.01642464 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00035480 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DEK is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DekBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DekBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DekBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

