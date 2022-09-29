Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2,863.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

