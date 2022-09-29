Denali Advisors LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in DaVita by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in DaVita by 6.0% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 2.8 %

DVA stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $124.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.