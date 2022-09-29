Denali Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,766.52 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,899.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,770.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,577.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

