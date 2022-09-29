Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $297,582,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $206.10 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

