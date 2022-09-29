Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

