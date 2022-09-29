Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $272.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $270.05 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

