DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.69

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 257881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
DENSO Trading Down 4.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.
DENSO Company Profile
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
