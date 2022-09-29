DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.69

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 257881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

DENSO Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). DENSO had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

